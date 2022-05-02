No individual can be forced to get vaccinated, govt vaccine policy not arbitrary: SC

The top court noted that the governments did not bring on record any data to establish that unvaccinated people spread virus more than vaccinated people, and also people who have not been vaccinated should not be barred from accessing public places. The detailed judgment will be uploaded later.



The top court's judgment came on a petition filed by Jacob Puliyel, a former member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, seeking the data of clinical trials and adverse effects of Covid vaccines and also challenging the vaccine mandates issued by some state governments. Puliyel was represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan.



During the hearing, the Centre had told the top court that as on March 13, over 180 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered and "adverse incidents", which were periodically recorded, were 77,314 as on March 12, which is 0.004 per cent of the total vaccination. The Centre emphasised that segregated clinical data cannot be demanded by anyone under the garb of filing of public interest litigation.