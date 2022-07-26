No Kashmiri Pandit resigned after Rahul Bhat's killing: MHA

Rai said that under PM's Development Package, 5,502 Kashmiri Migrants have been provided government jobs, while government has approved construction of 6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees engaged or to be engaged in different departments of J&K government in the valley.

“Government has taken several measures to ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. These include robust security & intelligence grid, proactive operations against terrorists, patrolling in the areas where the Kashmiri Pandits reside,” he said.