No Kashmiri Pandit resigned after Rahul Bhat's killing: MHA

Srinagar, Jul 26: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that no Kashmiri Pandit, working under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), has resigned in the Kashmir Valley following the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat. Bhat was shot dead by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Budgam district's Chadoora town on May 12.
In reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said that as per information provided by J&K government, no Kashmiri Pandit working under Prime Minister's Development Package has resigned recently in protest of the killing of Bhat in Kashmir valley, news agency KNO reported.
Rai said that under PM's Development Package, 5,502 Kashmiri Migrants have been provided government jobs, while government has approved construction of 6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees engaged or to be engaged in different departments of J&K government in the valley.
“Government has taken several measures to ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. These include robust security & intelligence grid, proactive operations against terrorists, patrolling in the areas where the Kashmiri Pandits reside,” he said.
He also said that as per information provided by the J&K government, 28 migrant workers have been killed by terrorists since 2017, out of which 2 belonged to Maharashtra, 1 to Jharkhand, 7 to Bihar.