No new rules notified in J&K to dismiss employee found ‘sympathetic’ to UAPA accused: MHA

Srinagar, March 30: The government of India on Wednesday said that no new rules have been notified by the J&K administration under which employees can be dismissed from service if they or their family members are found to be “sympathetic” to people accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA).
“The Government of Jammu & Kashmir has not notified any new rules in this regard,” news agency GNS reported Minister Of State In the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai while responding to a written query in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
To another query by the member of Rajya Sabha Shaktisinh Gohil on whether vigilance clearance was made necessary by the J&K administration for Government employees for obtaining a passport, Rai said: “The Government of Jammu & Kashmir has issued instructions regarding mandatory Vigilance Clearance for Government employees for obtaining passport in accordance with the instructions of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T), Government of India.”
In January this year, J&K Government asked passport authorities as well as verifying agencies not to insist on the latest vigilance clearance from its employees, underlining that it causes “unnecessary delay and unwarranted inconvenience” in the issuance of the passport.