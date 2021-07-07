Now petrol across century-mark in all 4 metros

With Wednesday's increase, petrol price is now over Rs 100 a litre almost all across the country. Diesel is also catching up and may soon be available over Rs 100 a litre across the country soon.



Diesel prices increased a tad lower on Wednesday. It increased by 17 paise per litre in Delhi to Rs 89.53 a litre. In the financial capital Mumbai, diesel costs Rs 97.09 a litre, data available on Indian Oil Corporation's website showed.



Officials in oil companies attribute the consistent increase in fuel prices to development in global oil markets where both product and crude price have been firming up for past couple of months on demand rise amidst slowing of pandemic. However, closer look at fuel retail prices in India gives a picture that it is high level of taxes that is keeping fuel rate higher even in times when global oil prices are firm.