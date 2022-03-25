NSA meets Chinese FM, calls for complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh

Wang, who holds the rank of state councillor, arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening from Kabul on an unannounced visit.

The NSA and the visiting Chinese foreign minister held extensive talks on the border row.

Doval conveyed to Wang that the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border region will help build mutual trust and create enabling environment for progress in relations, the sources said, adding that the discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere.

The NSA told Wang that the continuation of the present situation in eastern Ladakh is not in mutual interest and there was need to ensure that actions do not violate the spirit of equal and mutual security, the sources said.

Doval emphasised the need to continue positive interactions at diplomatic and military levels for restoration of peace and tranquillity, saying it is a prerequisite for normalisation of ties between the two sides, they said.

They said the NSA particularly highlighted the need for resolving outstanding issues as quickly as possible and talked about the need for maturity and sincerity in dealing with the issue.