Omar Abdullah visits acid attack survivor undergoing treatment in Chennai hospital

Accompanied by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Abdullah met the family members of the woman, who has lost her eyesight and whose face was disfigured in the attack.

Three people have been arrested for the acid attack on February 1, which triggered a massive public outrage. The case is coming up for trial on March 8.

Abdullah, who was in Chennai for the release of a book of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, visited the survivor and spoke to the doctors attending to her.

The Tamil Nadu health minister assured Abdullah, the National Conference vice president, that he would personally look into the matter and do whatever is best for the woman.