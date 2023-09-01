Omar, Mehbooba appointed INDIA alliance’s coordination committee members

If sources are to be believed, National Conference wouldn’t concede any Lok Sabha seat of Kashmir to any other partner of the combination.

In the last Parliament election, NC won all three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir, defeating PC in Baramulla, PDP in Srinagar and Congress in South Kashmir’s Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. PDP stood at third position in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.

The opposition alliance has also appointed Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi as member of the coalition’s campaign committee.

According to details available, National Conference’s Ifra Jan and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti have been appointed as members of the working group for social media.

NC’s Tanvir Sadiq and PDP’s Mohit Bhan have been appointed as members of the working group for media.