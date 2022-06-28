ONGC helicopter crashes into sea; all 9 onboard rescued

The helicopter, which was carrying six personnel of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and one belonging to a contractor working for the company, was forced to land using the floaters that are attached to choppers which carry personnel and material from shore to offshore installations.



The chopper was attempting to land at the rig, located some 50 nautical miles from the Mumbai coast, when the incident took place. About 1.5 km from the landing zone on the rig, the chopper fell into the sea, a company official said.



All the nine people onboard were later rescued.