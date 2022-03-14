Oppn parties demand restoration of J&K's statehood during debate on UT's budget in Lok Sabha

Speaking during the discussion on the budget for the Union Territory, members of the BJP, JD(U) and others, however, supported the Centre's efforts in accelerating development in the Union Territory.

Opposition parties also accused the government of not doing enough for the displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

Congress leader Manish Tewari, who initiated the discussion, said that the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir was a cause of concern.

He said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated "extremely noble sentiments" in her budget speech for Jammu and Kashmir but "ground realities are different".

The Congress MP said that when the government abrogated Article 370 and divided Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, it put forward two arguments - that Kashmir's merging with India will be strengthened as the state will be emotionally integrated, and the development there would be speeded up.

The government had abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5, 2019.

"Today 33 months have passed. Has the government been successful in achieving those objectives? I would like to state that the answer is no," he said, arguing that the situation is more sensitive than it was in 2019 while citing figures of ceasefire violations.

"Since April 2020, the situation in eastern Ladakh is extremely sensitive. The Chinese army is occupying those lands which India considers its own.

"The situation has become more complex now since 2020 because of factors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Imran Khan's visit to Moscow, the agreement between Russia and China on February 4. All this impacts the border areas of India," he said.

The Congress leader urged the government to seriously consider the question that whether the steps taken in 2019 have strengthened India's position in the border areas or its concerns have increased.

Tewari said it was a matter of concern that the involvement of locals in militancy is going up.

He said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have stated in the House that a decision on Jammu and Kashmir's statehood will be taken soon, it has not been done.

"Now we are in March 2022, but I want to ask when the government will act on the statements of the prime minister and home minister and when will Jammu and Kashmir's statehood be restored," he asked.

Tewari also flagged concerns of political parties over the delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Underlining that the interest of the Sikh community should be safeguarded, Tewari said they should be given representation in the legislature.

The BJP on Monday dared the Congress to announce in Lok Sabha that it would restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir if it comes to power.

Intervening in the debate, Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh dared the Congress to announce in Lok Sabha that it would restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir if it comes to power.