Opposition flays 'gag order' on some terms used in Parliament

According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Slamming the move, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered 'unparliamentary'. What next Vishguru".

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala also said, "Saheb knows his qualities very well". He also shared a copy of the news report.

The Congress said in a tweet in Hindi, "Who will be afraid of 'Jumlajeevi' - who has given jumlas. Who will be afraid of the word 'Jaichand' - who has betrayed the country. These words are not being banned in Parliament, the fear of PM Modi is coming out."