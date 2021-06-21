Over 2.98 cr Covid vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

"A total 2,98,77,936 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Furthermore, more than 2,310 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days," the ministry said.



It said that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the central government has been supporting states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.



In addition, the Centre has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs, the ministry said.