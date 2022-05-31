Over 350 calls related to road congestion, wall collapse received after storm: Delhi Traffic Police

Three persons were killed and several injured after the fierce thunderstorm packing winds of up to 100 kmph and heavy rains battered the capital on Monday evening, uprooting hundreds of trees, disrupting road and air traffic and damaging vehicles and buildings, including the iconic Jama Masjid.

The Delhi Traffic Police said operations to clear the roads which were peppered with branches of trees was still underway with the help of various agencies.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday said uprooting of trees in the aftermath of the storm has been taken seriously and will be addressed at the earliest.

The traffic police said it's control room received over 350 calls about congestion, failure of traffic signals, uprooting of trees and electricity poles, snapping of overhead electricity wires and cables.