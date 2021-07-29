Over 43K new COVID-19 cases, 640 deaths in India; active cases register increase for 2nd straight day

New Delhi, July 29: India logged 43,509 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,15,28,114, while the active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,01,612, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

The death toll climbed to 4,22,662 with 640 fresh fatalities.