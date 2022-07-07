Over 66% of India's blue-collared employees earn below Rs 15K per month: Report

The report also found that only 27 per cent of the workforce is made up of women, whereas 73 per cent of the workforce is made up of men. Employees working at supermarkets, grocery/kirana/general stores as well as the garments/textile industries are paid at the lower end of the scale, with an average monthly salary of Rs 8,300.



Logistics and transport, IT software, and tailoring /boutiques emerge as the businesses that pay the most to females, with primary roles being of telecallers, documentation executives, and recruitment associates.



"Economic development is still not translating into enough jobs for the yearly influx of educated young people entering the workforce. A much bigger proportion of Indians work in the informal sector, and they have been hit hard in recent months by increasing inflation, particularly in food prices," Goel said.