"Pained": PM Modi speaks on Manipur video, says no accused will be spared

New Delhi, July 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke about the violence that has been ongoing in Manipur for the past two months.

Speaking on the video that showed two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the prime minister said, "I am filled with pain and the incident is shameful for any civil society."

"No accused will spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," he said.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament that begins today,PM Modi said, "This a shameful incident for any society..who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief minsters to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics."

Meanwhile, several opposition MPs have given notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussions on the situation in Manipur, arising from a fresh controversy as a video of two women being paraded naked surfaced and was widely circulated.