Parents of brain-dead girl at AIIMS donate her vital organs

After doctors confirmed that she was brain-dead on Friday, the details were shared by Organ Retrieval and Banking Organization (ORBO-AIIMS) with NOTTO which subsequently allotted the organs to the recipients going by a waiting list.

The liver will be transplanted in a seven-year-old from Lucknow who is admitted to another hospital in Delhi, Dr Deepak Gupta, a professor in the Neurosurgery Department, told PTI.

Dr Gupta is also looking after organ donation activities at the JPNATC Trauma Centre.

No age-matched recipient for the heart has been found as of now. The heart valves were retrieved for later use. Both the kidneys are likely to be transplanted into another child on Friday night. Both the corneas will also be used in two other children.