New Delhi, Dec 23: A Delhi court on Saturday extended till January 5 the police custody of Mahesh Kumawat, one of the accused persons in the Parliament security breach case.

The same court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur on Thursday and Friday extended till January 5 the police custody of four other accused persons and the mastermind, Lalit Jha, arrested in the case, respectively.

The four accused individuals are — Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D., Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde. Two were arrested inside Parliament and the other two outside. The police told the court that Kumawat was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy.

The public prosecutor had earlier said that he was involved in destruction of mobile phones and was trying to spread anarchy in the country.

The court had noted that Kumawat was involved in the conspiracy for the last two years and acknowledged the public prosecutor’s submission that his custody was required to unearth the entire conspiracy.

It was further submitted that the accused wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they could compel the government to meet their unjust and illegal demands.

“He was in contact with other persons in hatching the conspiracy for the last two years. He helped mastermind Jha in the destruction of mobile phones to destroy evidence and to hide the larger conspiracy,” the public prosecutor had said.