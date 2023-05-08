Parliamentary panel to hear representatives of Civil Aviation Ministry on 'fixing of airfares'

New Delhi, May 8: Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will on Monday hear representatives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the issue of 'fixing of airfares'.

The agenda of the meeting also includes considering and adopting draft reports on - 'Heritage Theft - The Illegal Trade in Indian Antiquities and the Challenges of Retrieving and Safeguarding Our Tangible Cultural Heritage' and 'Development of Greenfield and Brownfield Airports and Issues pertaining to Civil Enclaves in Defence Airports'. The meeting of committee members to hear Civil Aviation Ministry officials on the fixing of airfares is scheduled in the afternoon.

Senior YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy is chairman of Parliamentary panel on Transport, Tourism and Culture.