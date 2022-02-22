Petitioner in hijab case alleges her brother was attacked by mob

Reports said the window glasses of the family-run restaurant in nearby Malpe was broken in the incident on Monday night.

A case has been registered at Malpe police station, and the police are conducting an investigation.

"My brother was brutally attacked by a mob. Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property was ruined as well. Why?? Can't I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons," Shifa tweeted.