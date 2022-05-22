Petrol price cut by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05

Petrol in the national capital now costs Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 previously. Diesel is now priced at Rs 89.62 per litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 earlier, a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers showed.



In Mumbai, petrol rates have been slashed to Rs 111.35 a litre from Rs 120.51 while diesel rates have come down to Rs 97.28 per litre from Rs 104.77.