PIL filed to resume studies of Ukraine-returned Medical students

As per the petitioner Pravasi Legal Cell, they have filed the PIL on behalf of 20,000 Ukraine returnee Indian students for allowing them to join medical colleges in the country. The High Court agreed to hear the plea on March 21, the petitioner said.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed through Adv M.P. Srivignesh highlighted the plight of the Indian medical students rescued from war-hit Ukraine that has the potential of disrupting the careers of several thousand young men and women who have already gone through the trauma of being in the war zone.

It is submitted that thousands of Indian medical aspirants prefer Ukraine for medical education due to various factors including affordability, quality of education, and the license to practice abroad.

In Ukraine, Indian medical students also have no compulsion to give any medical entrance exam if they clear NEET. All the above factors make Ukraine a comfortable option for Indians.