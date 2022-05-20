PK predicts poll loss for Cong in Gujarat & Himachal, says nothing changed in 'Chintan Shivir'

I've been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!"



The Congress has announced 'Bharat Jodo march', reserving posts to people under 50 years of age and giving representation to the marginalised sections.



The Congress and Prashant Kishor parted ways in April after hectic parleys for two weeks.



Sources in the Congress said that Kishor wanted sweeping powers and a free hand in the election management, but the party wanted a group of leaders to oversee the 2024 general elections.