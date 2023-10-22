PM calls Amit Shah outstanding administrator on his birthday

New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Home Minister Amit Shah an outstanding adminstrator on his 59th birthday.
Prime Minister lauded the contribution of Shah to the government and the ruling BJP.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter, Modi said, “He (Shah) is passionate about India’s progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor. He has made a mark as an outstanding administrator, making notable contributions to enhancing India’s security apparatus and further developing the cooperatives sector.”
PM called Shah’s role in strengthening the BJP laudatory and wished, “may he be blessed with a long life and wonderful health.”
Other leading BJP leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, also wished him on his birthday.
BJP president J P Nadda praised Shah’s exceptional dedication to the nation, sincerity and organisational skill, and called him an inspiration for party workers.
Home Minister Shah is a close confidant of the prime minister from Gujrat where both earlier played the role of Chief Minister and Home Minister and later at national stage played a crucial role together in the rise of the BJP.
He has also served the BJP national president in 2014 and led the BJP its to power at the Centre in 2019 with a bigger majority.
Shah joined the second Modi government as a Cabinet minister and was instrumental in the ruling party fulfilling its foundational pledge of nullifying Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special rights.