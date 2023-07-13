PM Modi departs for France, UAE; hopes to deepen ties

New Delhi, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday departed for his two-nation tour of France and the UAE.

"I am travelling to France on an official visit at the invitation of my friend Emmanuel Macron, President of France, from July 13-14," Modi said in his departure statement.

"This visit is particularly special as I will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion," he added.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership.

"Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people to people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues," said the Prime Minister.

Modi said that he looked forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years.