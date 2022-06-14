PM Modi directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

The decision to fill up 10 lakh posts in the next 18 months means that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have something solid to counter the opposition's criticism of its government on the issue of unemployment in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The country will be gearing up for the next general election, expected to be held in April-May in 2024, by the end of 18 months from now.