PM Modi inaugurates new Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar Airport at Port Blair

New Delhi, July 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the new Integrated Terminal Building at Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He inaugurated the terminal building via video conferencing.

The inauguration of the New Integrated Terminal Building, built at a cost of around Rs 710 crore, will boost connectivity of the island.

With a total built up area of around 40,800 sq m, the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually.