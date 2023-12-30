PM Modi inaugurates revamped Ayodhya Dham railway station, flags off new trains

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Ayodhya Dham railway station.

The Prime Minister arrived in the temple town and was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel at the airport.

The Prime Minister held a roadshow while enroute to the railway station. Thousands of people had lined up along the route, showering rose petals on the convoy and cheering the Prime Minister.

Devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram were being played out on the streets in the town as school children put up dance performances.

The Prime Minister flagged off six trains from the railway stations which included two Amrit Bharat trains and six Vande Bharat trains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki international airport in Ayodhya. The Prime Minister inspected the various facilities available at the airport.

Designed by Sthapati and built at a cost of Rs 1450 crores, the Ayodhya Airport emerges as an infrastructural marvel and a promise of holistic community development and cultural enrichment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens to light a ‘Shri Ram Jyoti’ in their homes and celebrate Deepavali on January 22, when the idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated at the grand Temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a mega public gathering in Ayodhya, PM Modi said the whole world is eagerly waiting for January 22.

“This historic moment has very fortunately come into our lives. We have to make a new resolve for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, I urge all the 140 crore countrymen to light Shri Ram Jyoti in their homes on January 22 and celebrate Deepavali,” the Prime Minister said.