PM Modi meets opposition leaders after budget session adjourned

Srinagar Apr 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday met senior opposition leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav after the conclusion of the budget session.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were also present in the meeting, which came after the budget session of parliament was adjourned sine die amid ruckus over price rise.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on a chaotic note without the customary closing remarks by the chairman after ruckus over price rise and Shiv Sena's allegations on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya of embezzling crores of rupees collected in the name of maintenance of indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
The budget session of parliament began January 31.