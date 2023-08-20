PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 79th birth anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi marking his 79th birth anniversary.

''On his birth anniversary, my tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji,'' PM Modi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Notably, Rajiv Gandhi was India's youngest prime minister, who held office during 1984-89.

He was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a separatist organisation from Sri Lanka, during a public event in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in May 1991.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is currently in Ladakh also paid floral tribute to his father by a gleaming Pangong Tso lake on an overcast Sunday morning.

Speaking to reporters after laying floral tributes to a framed photograph of the former PM, Rahul recalled a conversation with his father in which Rajiv Gandhi told him that Pangong Tso is the most beautiful place on earth.