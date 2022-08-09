India

PM Modi recalls sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on day of Ashura

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today is a day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). He is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice.
IANS

New Delhi, Aug 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on the day of Ashura.

The prime minister said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice.

"He also placed great importance on equality and brotherhood."

