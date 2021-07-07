PM Modi rejigs Cabinet; Sonowal, Scindia brought in; 12 ministers exit

New Delhi, Jul 7: Effecting a big reset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday brought in Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia as Cabinet ministers while dropping as many as 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

As many as 15 Cabinet ministers, including some new faces, were sworn-in at the swearing in ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English.

Rane, 69, a Rajya Sabha MP and a former Maharashtra chief minister, was the first to take oath.