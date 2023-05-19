PM Modi to inaugurate New Parliament Building on May 28

New Delhi, May 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on May 28 dedicate to the nation the newly-constructed Parliament building.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met the Prime Minister on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building. A Lok Sabha release said that construction of the New Parliament Building in the national capital has been completed and it symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India.

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927 which is now going to be almost 100 years old.

"The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements. In both the Houses, there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting the efficiency of the work of the members," the release said.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament.

The foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid by Prime Minister Modi on December 10, 2020.