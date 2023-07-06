PM Modi to inaugurate six-lane expressway section of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor on July 8

New Delhi, July 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor on July 8.

Spanning over 500 km in Rajasthan, this section which runs from village Jakhdawali in Hanumangarh district to village Khetlawas in Jalore district, is built at a cost of around Rs 11,125 crore, said an official statement. According to the statement, this expressway will significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity between major cities, and industrial corridors.

The statement added that the expressway will facilitate seamless transportation of goods and enhance tourism and economic development along its route.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's office, PM Modi will undertake a tour of four states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan from July 7 to 8, during which he will lay the foundation, and dedicate multiple projects worth Rs 50,000 crores.

"PM Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on July 7, Telangana and Rajasthan on July 8," the release further said.

Significantly, except for Uttar Pradesh, all states will go to polls later this year.

In Chhattisgarh, PM will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 7500 crores in Raipur and lay the foundation stone for five National Highway projects in Chhattisgarh.