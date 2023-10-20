PM Modi to launch India's first Regional Rapid Transit System today

He will also flag off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, marking the launch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India.

At around 12 Noon, the Prime Minister will preside over a public programme in Sahibabad where he will address the gathering on the occasion of the launch of RRTS in the country. Further, he will also dedicate to the nation two stretches of east east-west corridor of Bengaluru Metro.