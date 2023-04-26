PM Modi to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh

New Delhi, April 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his final tributes to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Wednesday, according to sources.

"PM Modi will reach Chandigarh at 12 noon to pay final tributes to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal," sources said. His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral village Badal tomorrow.

According to party leaders, Badal's mortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at the SAD office in Chandigarh from 10:00 am to noon on Wednesday.

"With profound grief, we inform you abt the demise of 5-time CM & SAD patron S Parkash Singh Ji Badal. Mortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at SAD office in Chandigarh from 10 am to 12 noon tom following which they will be taken to Vill Badal. Cremation will be held on April 27," SAD said in a tweet.

The senior Punjab politician passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

In its official media bulletin, the Fortis Hospital stated, "S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16, 2023, with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened. He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management".

"He was being managed under Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera along with the Pulmonology and critical care team supported by Cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Hospital Mohali deeply condoles the death of S Parkash Singh Badal," the statement added.