PM speaks to Saudi Crown Prince on strategic partnership between 2 nations

New Delhi, Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a constructive telephone conversation with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The purpose of the discussion was to assess the progress made in the bilateral Strategic Partnership, building on the Crown Prince’s state visit to India in September 2023. The leaders delved into a forward-looking agenda, outlining the future trajectory of their strategic collaboration.

An integral part of their conversation involved a comprehensive review of the prevailing situation in West Asia, where both leaders expressed shared concerns regarding issues such as terrorism, violence, and the tragic loss of civilian lives.

Prime Minister Modi took the opportunity to reaffirm India’s unwavering and principled stance on the Israel-Palestine matter, urging for sustained humanitarian aid to support the affected population.

The Prime Minister later tweeted on X saying “held a good conversation with my brother Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the future of strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. We exchanged views on the West Asia situation and shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives. Agreed to work together for peace, security and stability in the region.”

Their deliberations were on a mutual commitment to collaborate on fostering peace, security, and stability in the region, with a specific emphasis on maritime security and the preservation of freedom of navigation.

During the exchange, Prime Minister Modi extended warm congratulations to Saudi Arabia for being selected as the host for Expo 2030 and the FIFA Football World Cup in 2034.

The leaders concluded the conversation by affirming their commitment to maintaining open lines of communication, ensuring that they remain in touch to address evolving regional dynamics and opportunities for collaboration.