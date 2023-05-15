PM to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to freshly recruited govt employees tomorrow

New Delhi, May 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on 16th May, 2023 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion.

An official statement said that the Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts like Gramin Dak Sevaks, Inspector of Posts, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Junior clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Maintainer, Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Sub Divisional Officer, Tax Assistants, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Inspectors, Nursing Officers, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accounts officer, Assistant Audit officer, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Constable, Head Constable, Assistant Commandant, Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Professor, among others.