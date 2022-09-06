Police obtain CCTV footage of Cyrus Mistry's car shortly before it crashed

Another police officer said the person behind the wheel had covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes, meaning the luxury car was being driven at a speed of 180-190 km per hour.



The car was being driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55), a family friend of Mistry, police have said.



She and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital.