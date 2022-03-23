Post removal of Article 370, terror activities declined & investment environment created in J&K: FM

Replying to a discussion on Budget for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister said people are benefiting after implementation of 890 central laws. Also, people, who did not have any rights there earlier, can now get government jobs, and purchase properties.

Besides, she added, 250 "unjust and discriminatory" state laws too have been removed, and 137 were modified.

"The various impediments which prevailed in the state for industrial development have also been removed, and the industrial promotion scheme of J & K given by Government of India has opened new doors for the development in J & K," Sitharaman said.

Currently, a delegation from the Gulf Cooperation countries is looking at possibilities of increasing their investment in the Union Territory.