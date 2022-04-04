Praveen Togadia threatens agitation against unemployment

"The Centre should change the economic policies or the people would be forced to resort to an economic revolution similar to one launched by independence activist Jayaprakash Narayan. The inflation is rapidly growing in the country. Hence, there is an urgent need of appropriate and immediate measures to counter the situation," Togadia said on Sunday.



An advocate of Hindu nationalism with ideologies similar to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP, Togadia said: "A nationwide agitation would be launched if the governments take a deficient approach on providing jobs to youths. I will start a movement from Bihar on this issue".