'Private bank' vanishes after duping hundreds in UP

According to the police, hundreds of villagers in the Nagina area have lost the hard-earned money they had deposited with 'Al Faizan Muslim Fund Ltd', a facility privately owned by one Mohammad Faizi for Muslims to keep their money in a "secured manner".

So far, 170 police complaints have been filed and the police are in the process of ascertaining the extent of loss to the depositors.

The institution had been running for five years in Nagina's Mohalla Lal Sarai.