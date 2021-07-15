Private schools in UP now under RTI purview

That unaided private schools should be under the purview of RTI Act had been a matter of debate for quite some time.



Following an appeal filed by one Sanjay Sharma in respect to two reputed private schools of Lucknow, the SIC asked the chief secretary to instruct private school administrators to appoint officers to facilitate people to get information under the RTI Act, 2005.



Private schools did not provide information under RTI on the grounds that they were not funded by the state and were outside the purview of the Act.