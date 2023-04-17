Punjab: Army jawan detained in Bathinda military station firing case

Bathinda (Punjab), April 17: Days after four Army personnel were killed in firing at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab, the police detained a jawan in connection with the incident, officials said on Monday.

Four Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing incident which took place on April 12. According to Punjab Police, four jawans were interrogated in connection to the incident on Sunday.

Punjab Police had registered a case against two unknown persons in connection with the firing at the Bathinda Military Station.

The FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of Major Ashutosh Shukla, a witness in the firing incident.

The FIR said the four slain jawans have been identified as Sagar, Kamlesh, Santosh and Yogesh.