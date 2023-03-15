Punjab jails have become studios for criminals: Chugh

Chandigarh, March 15: Expressing shock at the interview of Lawrence Bishnoi from a jail in Punjab, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today alleged that under the Bhagwant Mann government prisons have become official offices of gangsters.
Chugh, in a statement, said never in Punjab this kind of liberty was given to criminals, but the AAP government has set new examples of spreading terror among the people of the state.
He said the Punjab jails have become TV studios and it explains how the AAP government has failed miserably to control the law and order.
"It shows that prisoners can have a field day in Punjab jails without fear of government authorities, " he said.
The way AAP government in Punjab has promoted the culture of guns and gangsters is a shame for all Punjabis, he alleged.
Chugh said disclosures made by Bishnoi in the interview are shocking in many ways to tell the people how a section of politicians have been promoting the culture of extortion and terror in Punjab.