Punjab Police arrests Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga; gets held up in Haryana

However, vehicles bringing Bagga, who has been highly vocal against Kejriwal on social media, from Delhi to Mohali got held up in Haryana's Kurukshetra. Sources said the vehicles have been taken to a police station in Kurukshetra's Pipli.

Asked why the Punjab police team had been stopped, a Haryana police official said there was information that Bagga had been "forcibly" picked up from his residence. "We have to verify and crosscheck these things," he said.

Senior Haryana police officials were present at the spot. There were also reports of some BJP workers reaching the Pipli police station to protest Bagga's arrest.

As the situation escalated with the AAP and the BJP trading charges, the Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father that some people came to his house in Delhi's Janakpuri around 8 am and took away his son.

The Punjab police, in a statement, said Bagga was being brought to Punjab and would be produced before a court.

Bagga (36) was arrested in the morning from his home following due process of law, the Punjab Police said while claiming that despite being served five notices, he did not join the investigation.

Last month, the Punjab Police booked him on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the Delhi chief minister's residence.