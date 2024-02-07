Punjabi version of Rafeeq Masoodi’s poetry collection released

New Delhi, Feb 7: International Centre For Sikh Studies today in a grand event launched the Punjabi version of Dr Rafeeq Masoodi’s collection of Kashmiri poetry at the auditorium of Rakab Ganj Gurudwara.

Founder of Pythian Council Of India Shri Bijendra Goel was chief guest while Prof (Dr) Vinita, Former Head of Punjabi in Delhi University and Convenor of Sahita Ekademy Punjabi Board presided over the function.

Prof Rawail Singh Secretary General of ICSS and present Convenor of Sahitya Ekademy Punjabi Board was guest of honor.

Sharing the dice were translator of the Punjabi version Dr Gagan Sandhu and Dr Rafeeq Masoodi. Masoodi and other dignitaries were honored by presenting them with shawls by the management of ICSS.

Evaluating the work of Masoodi and thereafter its transcreation into Punjabi, Prof Rawail appreciated Dr Sandhu for having retained the original idiom and essence of Kashmiri.

Bijendra Goel congratulated both Dr Sandhu and Dr Masoodi. Prof Vinita was highly appreciative of Dr Masoodi’s idiom, form and expression which was retained beautifully by Dr Gagan Sandhu. She mentioned a poem in which Kamil, Rahi, Mahjoor and Rasu Mir are the subject.