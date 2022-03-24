Rahul Bharti, Moksha Khajuria Kazmi appointed addl J&K HC judges

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (i) Shri Rahul Bharti, and (ii) Ms. Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, to be Additional Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” reads a notification issued by additional secretary to government of India, Ministry of Law & Justice Department of Justice as per news agency GNS.