Rajasthan people want change, looking at BJP with expectations: Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, Aug 19: In a Scathing attack on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said on Saturday that the people of the state want a change and are looking at the BJP with expectations that it will relieve them of the state government's misrule.
BJP leader was reacting to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's remarks in which he said that "Yeha BJP ki Daal Galne Wali Nahi Hai", and that Congress will return to power with a huge majority in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held by year-end.
"Rajasthan's public wants a change and is looking at the BJP with expectations to relieve them from the state government's misrule," Chugh said.
"The day is not far when the public will bid goodbye to Ashok Gehlot," he added.
Earlier on Saturday, a meeting was held of Rajasthan Congress leaders in the presence of the party's state unit president, Govind Singh Dotasara, CM Ashok Gehlot, MLA Sachin Pilot, and the party's state in charge, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, in Jaipur.
After the meeting, Gehlot, while addressing the media, said, "Congress will again win with a huge majority in the state. The public is determined that Congress repeats government in Rajasthan."
He further said they have started their preparations, and the state is directing the other states on various issues.
CM Gehlot added that other states were putting their schemes in their election manifestos and poll campaigns.
He said that people were talking in other parts of the country about their schemes, like the Old Pension Scheme, the Right to Health, Social Security, or other schemes. "It is a big victory of its own".
Meanwhile, ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections, the state BJP party on Thursday announced two committees for the upcoming Assembly elections.
The BJP announced the formation of the state BJP unit's election manifesto committee and the Rajasthan election management committee.
According to the BJP, Lok Sabha MP Arjun Ram Meghwal will be the chairman of the Rajasthan BJP’s state manifesto committee, with Lal Meena, Alka Gurjar, Ravi Rajendra Singh, Subhash Maurya, Prabhu Lal Saini, and Rakhi Rathore as co-conveners.
Narayan Pancharya will be the coordinator of the Rajasthan BJP’s state election management committee, there will be six co-coordinators.
Rajasthan is scheduled to go to the polls later this year, with the BJP and the incumbent Congress locked in a straight fight.
In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress, led by Ashok Gehlot, formed the government with the support of Independents and the BSP.