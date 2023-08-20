Rajasthan people want change, looking at BJP with expectations: Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, Aug 19: In a Scathing attack on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said on Saturday that the people of the state want a change and are looking at the BJP with expectations that it will relieve them of the state government's misrule.

BJP leader was reacting to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's remarks in which he said that "Yeha BJP ki Daal Galne Wali Nahi Hai", and that Congress will return to power with a huge majority in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held by year-end.

"Rajasthan's public wants a change and is looking at the BJP with expectations to relieve them from the state government's misrule," Chugh said.

"The day is not far when the public will bid goodbye to Ashok Gehlot," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, a meeting was held of Rajasthan Congress leaders in the presence of the party's state unit president, Govind Singh Dotasara, CM Ashok Gehlot, MLA Sachin Pilot, and the party's state in charge, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, in Jaipur.

After the meeting, Gehlot, while addressing the media, said, "Congress will again win with a huge majority in the state. The public is determined that Congress repeats government in Rajasthan."