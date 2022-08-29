Rajasthan tops rape cases in 2020, 2021: NCRB data

The data released by NCRB shows that in 2021, 6,337 rape cases were reported from Rajasthan which indicated that it became the worse state to live for women.



In 2021, Rajasthan has the highest number of rape cases, Madhya Pradesh comes a distant second with 2,947 rape cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,845 rape cases and Maharashtra with 2,496 cases. Assam is the fifth state where 1,733 rape cases were reported making it unsafe for women.



The national capital reported 1,250 rape cases in 2021 which is higher than the 2020 data. In 2020, there were 997 rape cases in Delhi.