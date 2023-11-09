Rajnath Singh, US Defense Secy to co-chair India-US 2+2 Ministerial dialogue

New Delhi, Nov 9: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Lloyd Austin will co-chair the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Friday.

Austin will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit.

The Defence Ministry said that upon his arrival, the Defense Secretary will be accorded with a Tri-Service Guard of Honour at the Palam Technical Area.

The Ministry said that Austin and Rajnath Singh will also hold a bilateral meeting, during which a number of strategic, defence and technology issues are expected to be discussed.

The India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will also be attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his American counterpart Antony Blinken.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry, the 2+2 “will enable a high-level review of progress being made in cross-cutting aspects of defence and security cooperation, technology value chain collaborations and people-to-people ties”.